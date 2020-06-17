Inception re-release to feature sneak peek of Warner Bros’ upcoming films

Now that Christoper Nolan’s Tenet has been officially delayed to a later date, Warner Bros. Pictures will instead re-release Nolan’s 2010 film Inception on Tenet‘s original release date, July 17 which is just in time for the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film’s tenth anniversary.

Tenet is now set to release on July 31.

In addition, the special re-release event will not only present new footage from Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi film, but will also include a special sneak peek of the studio’s upcoming slate of new films which might feature the first footage from Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune remake and Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. And if that were not enough, viewers might also be treated to some new footage from Wonder Woman 1984, which is now eyeing a postponed release on October 2, 2020.

“This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31. Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.” Warner Bros. said in a press release.

Dune, which is set for release on December 18, 2020, will feature a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) and Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) in leading roles. The film will also feature Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor: The Dark World), Charlotte Rampling (The Night Porter) and Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame).

On the other hand, epic action-adventure Godzilla vs Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance. The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).