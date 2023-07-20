INDIA

Incessant rain in Telangana throw normal life out of gear

NewsWire
0
0

Rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana for a third consecutive day on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear.

Incessant rains led to lakes, tanks and streams overflowing in some districts, snapping road communication at few places. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of more rains, authorities have sounded an alert.

Authorities have alerted people living in low-lying areas. Heavy downpour and inundation of roads disrupted vehicular traffic in Hyderabad. In view of the continuing rains, the state government declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state for two days – July 20 and 21.

Osmania University has declared holidays for colleges under its jurisdiction and postponed exams scheduled for both days. Meanwhile, water level in Godavari River crossed 41 feet at Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Officials said that a first warning will be issued if the water level touches to 43 feet. Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said with continuing inflows from upstream, the level is likely to rise further. The district administration has alerted people living in low lying areas along Godavari river.

The continuing rains have also affected coal production in several mines of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and other districts.

Water from an overflowing stream inundated the road at Basvapur in Siddipet district, disrupting vehicular traffic. Incessant rains inundated low-lying areas in Warangal district. Normal life remained paralysed in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a meeting with top officials in Hyderabad to review the rain situation. She directed officials to ensure all measures to prevent loss of life.

2023072042332

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolhapur auto-rickshaw accidentally drags woman 10 metres, no casualties

    Condom ad featuring garba does not hurt ‘religious sentiments’, rules MP...

    Bengal coal scam: Law Minister Moloy Ghatak again summoned by ED

    Assam to have 24 medical colleges in next 5 years: CM...