LIFESTYLEWORLD

Incheon airport’s flights to exceed pre-Covid levels in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The number of flights in South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, the gateway to Seoul, in next year’s summer season is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic levels, authorities said on Monday.

Incheon International Airport Corp. said the increased flights scheduled for the 2023 summer season from end of March to end of October were decided at a recent slot conference organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Melbourne, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Incheon airport was given 263,004 slots for the 2023 summer season, marking a surge of 265 per cent from 99,077 slots this year, the corporation said.

Compared with 233,650 slots assigned in 2019 prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, next year’s figure still marks a rise of 12.5 per cent, it noted.

A slot refers to the departure or arrival time of an aircraft and the number of slot assignments refers to the number of times the aircraft is permitted to operate at an airport.

20221122-063056

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t allow belly fat to bring down your confidence

    Are you counting macros on your weight loss journey?

    Soni Razdan: Can’t understand why 16-40 age group not getting vaccine...

    A vacation with your buddy or gang of friends