INDIASCI-TECH

Incidents of fire accidents reported in electric two-wheelers, informs ministry

NewsWire
0
0

Incidents of fire accidents have been reported in electric two-wheelers manufactured by Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, said in a written reply submitted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“As per information received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), incidents of fire accidents have been reported in electric two-wheelers manufactured by Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors. The prototypes or components of electric vehicles are tested by the testing agencies notified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for compliance to standards notified by the MoRTH,” said the reply.

The MoRTH had constituted an investigating team of independent experts from DRDO, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, to investigate the root cause of fire in EVs and recommend remedial measures.

As per the reply, the MoRTH had also constituted a committee of experts to suggest formulation of safety standards for the battery and its components, BMS and related systems in electric vehicles.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, the ministry has brought amendments to the automotive industry standards (AIS). The said amendments are applicable from December 1, 2022 and some clauses of these AIS will be effective from March 31, 2023, said the reply.

The MoRTH had issued the draft notification, dated August 25, 2022, for the requirements of conformity of production (COP) in respect of all categories of electric vehicles, including quadricycles, e-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

20230328-212403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With Chhatrapati in fray, RS polls may be a nail-biting affair...

    PKL 9: Maninder, Deepak lead Bengal Warriors to a big win...

    Sikar lawyer immolates self, tries to drag SDM too while protesting

    Catholic Bishop in Ahmedabad proposes cremation of deceased in Corona times