Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the incidents of violence have reduced in the last nine years after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

He alleged that during the previous government’s rule, violence and extremism were rampant, but in the previous nine years, there has been a decrease of 67 per cent in the incidents of violence, 60 per cent in the death of security forces, and 83 per cent in the death of civilians.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam is moving forward on the path of development and peace. Earlier, there was chaos and absence of any system in Assam but now, the work of putting proper systems in place was earlier being done by Sarbananda Sonowal and now the same being continued by Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Shah said at a function in Guwahati.

He further said that many development work has been done in Assam.

The government has made efforts to preserve and promote the language and culture of Assam, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself participated in the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan, recently the youth of Assam created a world record for the traditional Bihu dance,” Shah said adding that the ‘double-engine’ government of BJP at the state and Centre is making Assam the medical capital of the northeast.

He further stated that the fiscal position of Assam has improved, and the state’s GSDP has increased from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 5.50 lakh crore in 2023-24.

“Industries are growing in the state, investment is coming under the industrial policy and Assam is on the path of development. The Central government is making every effort to make Assam flood free in the next 5 years,” the Union Home Minister added.

