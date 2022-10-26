INDIA

Include photos of Ganesha, Lakshmi on currency notes: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the currency notes.

Addressing a media briefing, Kejriwal appealed to print the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the fresh currency notes. The fresh currency may have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other, he said.

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency,” Kejriwal said.

Citing the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its note, Kejriwal said, “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper.” The Delhi CM also said that he will write to the prime minister in this regard in a day or two on this.

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 per cent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji’s photo on their currency… when Indonesia can do why can’t we do,” Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

Delhi Chief Minister clarified that he was not asking to change the currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then,” Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity.

