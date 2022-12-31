New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by the Fashion Design Council of India, brought a power-packed, reverberating experience to Gurugram on December 17, 2022, at the Library Ground, Gymkhana Club.

Designer Kunal Rawal presented ‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’, showcasing a collection that was inspired by the power of individuality, presented through unique musical storytelling in energetic compositions by Harrdy Sandhu, one of India’s most trending, multifaceted music artists.

Closing the evening on a high note as a showstopper was actor Vicky Kaushal, who magnified the experience with his energy and dapper looks.

IANSlife caught up with the Bollywood actor to get his thoughts:

Your fashion game is strong. Does the credit go to your stylist or yourself for being open to experimentation?

Vicky Kaushal: I would say I’m evolving with each passing year. So fashion for me is ever-changing and I love it that way. Of course, my stylist (Amandeep) brings a lot to the table and I truly respect the synergies we have developed over the years which helps me keep my game.

On the work front, what are you looking forward to in 2023?

Vicky Kaushal: On the work front, I’m looking forward to 2023 with a lot of excitement. I have a few films on release and of course, the current film that I’m filming SAM Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar is also set to release in December 2023. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. I get to wear the uniform again after URI which is exciting and there are other projects with Dharma, YRF, and Maddock films so I’m really looking forward to all these releases.

Time out at home or on holiday- your preference

Vicky Kaushal: Both.

Tell us about your collaboration with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. What does Pride mean to you?

Vicky Kaushal: Kunal and I spoke before I decided to come on board for the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. And everything that we spoke about in that conversation just got me excited to be a part of his show as a ShowStopper. Kunal has been a dear friend and I rarely do shows like this the last two times I have done it has also been for Kunal only. So we are technically hitting our hat trick with this one. Pride for me means my own thoughts, my actions, and my words, with all their flaws because those flaws and imperfections make me unique, and to celebrate just this uniqueness gives me a lot of pride and happiness.

What synergies of the brand complement you? How do you resonate with the brand?

Vicky Kaushal: This year at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour we saw inclusivity and gender neutrality and I feel that is such an evolving thought and to incorporate that in fashion was truly wonderful. Inclusivity has become the crux of everything we do across the board. Attention to detail- celebrating uniqueness and accepting diversity are a few things I could resonate with the current show theme.

