Bicycle thefts in Burlington on the rise

​Halton Police are advising the public that there is an increase in bicycle thefts in Burlington over the past few months.

Police are reminding the public to ensure their bicycles are locked up when they are left unattended and also encouraging citizens to report any suspicious persons.

Locations that have been targeted by bike thieves include Burlington GO Stations, shopping centers and plazas.

Police are reminding the public of the following prevention tips:

Ensure your unattended bicycle is locked up to an immovable object.

If possible, select a bike rack with at least two points of contact in order to lock both the frame and wheels..

Consider removing a tire or seat to discourage would-be-thieves.

U-locks provide a greater deterrence to theft when compared to cable locks. Consider using (2) locks.

Lock the bicycle in a well-lit and attended areas whenever possible.

Ensure you garage door is closed when bicycle is left inside.

Document information of the bicycle (have serial number and photo of the bike) to provide to police if required.

Halton Police have made a number of arrests after bicycles have been stolen in Burlington over the past few months and will continue to target these crimes of opportunity.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Spina of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2338.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.