The rising number of Covid cases in Kerala is a cause for concern, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The Chief Minister also advised the general population to adopt precautions during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, while stating that the state government would devise special SOPs for the festive season ahead after taking stakeholders into confidence.

“Kerala is witnessing a rise in third wave cases. We have made RTPCR compulsory for people travelling from Kerala, even as persons from other states are allowed entry with a Covid negative certificate or a double dose certificate,” the Chief Minister said.

Sawant also said that Goa was continuing to witness daily Covid-related deaths and said that the state and its people should not drop their guard.

“At present I can say only one thing, Covid is still on. Even today the positivity rate in Goa is 1.9 to two per cent. There are one to two deaths. We need to take precautions,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Panaji.

“We have to take precautions for the upcoming festivals too. We will be issuing an SOP as a state government, after taking inputs from Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav organisers. We should celebrate festivals in such a way that large crowds do not gather,” he also said.

