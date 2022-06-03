INDIA

Increase in minimum wage will impact business: CII Goa

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Goa has urged to keep revision of ‘Minimum Wage Revision’ on hold as further increase will have a negative impact on business and employment generation in Goa.

According to CII, in light of the lasting impact left behind by the Covid-19 pandemic, which hiked power tariffs and increased the cost of raw materials have adversely impacted businesses in the state.

In view of the same, the CII Goa believed that a further increase in the basic minimum wage would have a negative impact on business and would thus impact employment generation in Goa.

According to Swati Salgaocar, Chairperson, CII-Goa State Council, an increase at this point of time would affect the industry adversely.

The delegation of CII called on Goa Labour Minister Atanasio Monserrate and presented him a comparative study of wages across other neighbouring states and requested deferment of increase in wages in view of Goa already being positioned on the higher end of the spectrum.

Monserrate had announced, a month ago, to revise the minimum wages.

CII Goa presented the existing wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled with neighbouring states stating that since most of the industrial states have competitive wage rates, CII suggests the revision should be put on hold for the time being.

