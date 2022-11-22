WORLD

Increase in US military presence in southern waters ‘unacceptable’: Iran

NewsWire
0
2

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that any plan to increase US military presence in the international waters south of the country is “unacceptable”, as it would “threaten” stability and peace in the region.

“We believe that the best way to strengthen peace and stability in the region, especially in international waters, is to strengthen the cooperation among coastal and regional countries,” IRNA news agency quoted Kanaani as saying during his weekly press conference, reports Xinhua news agency.

Unfortunately, America has for years played an unconstructive and destabilizing role in the region, bringing no stability and security to any of the regional countries, he said.

When asked about the recent attack on the oil tanker belonging to Israel, Kanani said he has no information about the incident, but accused the U.S. government of seeking to strengthen militarism and destabilizing activities in the region’s international waters by using some developments and excuses.

A drone attacked the Liberian-flagged, Israeli-owned oil tanker Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman last week.

20221122-061509

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia urges Ukraine, NATO to stop military preparations amid Donbas tensions

    Rewind app to keep track of your life on your Mac

    S.Korea, US, Japan finalise plan to hold trilateral summit

    Zelensky says war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades