There will be an increase in rainfall activity over east Rajasthan and Gujarat and a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over east India from Saturday, while the intense spell of rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will see a reduction from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely on Friday over Uttar Pradesh and will decrease thereafter. Fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on Friday and isolated heavy falls from Saturday till September 20, an IMD release said.

Isolated heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand on September 19 and 20, and fairly widespread, with isolated heavy falls, rain is also likely over Haryana and Chandigarh but will decrease after Friday.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall activity is likely over other parts of northwest India during next five days.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas from September 18 to 20, the IMD said.

–IANS

niv/vd