Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where the two leaders met captains of their respective countries and presented special Test caps to them.

PM Modi presented a special cap to Rohit while Australian PM Albanese presented a special cap to Smith. The two leaders did a lap of honour around the Narendra Modi Stadium in a gold-painted chariot embellished with bat, wicket and ball to celebrate 75 years of cricketing contests between the two nations.

They also met the players from their respective countries at the world’s biggest cricket stadium after the toss. Both the leaders took a seat in the stadium to the high-octane action of the series finale after the National Anthem.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented PM Modi with a framed artwork of the Prime Minister himself at the ceremony, celebrating 75 years of friendship with Australia through cricket.

