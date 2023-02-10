India captain Rohit Sharma ended an over two-year drought by scoring the ninth Test hundred of his Test career against Australia here on Friday.

Rohit, who scored his eighth century against England at The Oval in September 2021 had failed to reach the three-figure mark in Tests since then.

On Friday on the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the VCA Stadium here, Rohit scored a brilliant hundred, reaching the three-figures in 171 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes.

The 35-year-old, who is born in Bansod, near Nagpur, started aggressively on Thursday morning, completing the first fifty of his century in 66 deliveries. His second fifty was sedate and more measured as and came off 105 deliveries.

He had earlier in January scored his first ODI century in nearly three years against New Zealand at Indore.

But the Test century will taste sweeter for India’s captain as it came in difficult conditions on a pitch on which the ball is spinning and keeping low.

Rohit had scored his maiden century in Test cricket way back more than nine years back in November 2013 against the West Indies at the Eden Garden, a majestic 177.

He had scored his first double-century against South Africa in October 2019, a superb 212 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

