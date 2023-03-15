SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

T. Dilip, India’s fielding coach, on Wednesday confirmed that middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting here on Friday.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped We are in coordination (with NCA). Regarding Shreyas, he’s ruled out of this series. (We will provide) further updates as and when we know it,” said Dilip in the pre-series press conference.

Iyer had suffered the recurrence of a lower-back injury during the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium and did not bat in India’s first innings score of 571.

During day four’s play on Sunday, the BCCI said Iyer had gone for scans after the right-handed batter complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play and the medical team was monitoring him.

Ahead of the start of day five’s play on Monday, where the match ended in a draw, the BCCI said in a statement, “Shreyas Iyer will take no further part in this Test. A specialist opinion will be sought.”

The lower back injury had kept Iyer out of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Nagpur, as well as the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January this year and the subsequent T20I series.

Now that lower back injury will keep Iyer out of ODIs against Australia. As of now, it is said that Iyer is back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation of his injury.

Iyer is also the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 31. Kolkata, the two-time champions, are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament on April 1, against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

