SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND v AUS: Third Test shifted to Indore from Dharamsala

NewsWire
0
0

The third Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.

The schedule for the remaining three Tests is as below:

February 17-21: 2nd Test, New Delhi

March 1-5: 3rd Test, Indore

March 9-13: 4th Test, Ahmedabad.

20230213-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Players should have a say in what type of cricket provides...

    Hesson’s batting template for RCB seems to be working well

    Women’s World Cup: India search for batting returns while West Indies...

    SA v IND: I truly believe I don’t need to prove...