Veteran left-handed opener David Warner’s record in India has become a talking point yet again ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series here, following his scores of 1 and 10 in Australia’s defeat by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

But Australia captain Pat Cummins is confident that Warner, who averages 22.16 in Tests in India, can roar back to form in New Delhi, citing his 200 against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test last year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“I’m not a selector. I don’t think they’ve had a meeting but I’m sure Davey will be there. You saw this year at the Boxing Day Test (against South Africa) when he puts pressure back on the opposition he’s pretty hard to bowl to. You don’t get as many good balls, so he knows that. I’m sure that’d be part of his plan.”

“He has been batting really well here. Even in the lead-up, I thought he was fantastic. I know there’s a lot of talk about spin bowling through the middle, but with that new ball it’s sometimes the hardest time to bat as well against spin,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Cummins also disclosed that left-handed batter Travis Head is in contention to return to the side after he was a shocking omission for the first Test in Nagpur. Head’s previous struggles in the subcontinent may have resulted in his axing for the Nagpur Test.

In sub-continent conditions, Head averages just 21.30. Moreover, on Australia’s tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year, he fell to spinners five out of six times.

“Trav has been awesome. (He’s) been working really hard out at the back of his game. He’s been fantastic around the squad like he always is. There’s always plenty of fun wherever Heady is. He’s absolutely part of the conversations for this Test, just like the first Test so he couldn’t be doing any more. He’s been fantastic,” added Cummins.

At Nagpur, Australia were bowled out for 177 and 91 in both innings. With the dry-looking pitch at New Delhi sure to be another spin-friendly pitch, Cummins thinks the batters are well-prepared to tackle the challenges thrown at them by India from Friday.

“I think the planning has been really good and now it’s about going out there and doing it and at times that might be being brave enough to take a calculated risk. They’ve been really good, they’re all really strong in their plans, trained really well, so we will see how we go.”

