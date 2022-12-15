SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

IND v BAN, 1st Test: Trying to be a bit better with rhythm, which helps in pace, turn, says Kuldeep Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

On his return to Test cricket after 22 months, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an eventful time against Bangladesh on day two of first Test at Chattogram.

After scoring a career-best 40 in a stand of 92 with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) to help India post a competitive 404 from an overnight score of 278/6, Kuldeep would find proper turn and bounce with the ball on a slow pitch to spin a web around Bangladesh batters and pick 4/33 to leave the hosts’ reeling at 133/8 on stumps, trailing India by 271 runs and need 72 more runs to avoid follow-on.

Kuldeep feels that a pursuit to be better in rhythm has helped him in getting his quick pace and finding turn. “I haven’t done nothing much with my action. It has been a year now, just trying to be a bit better with my rhythm, which has helped me with my pace and turn. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker – that’s helping me a lot,” he said to broadcasters after the end of day’s play.

Kuldeep had instant success when he had captain Shakib Al Hasan caught at first slip off a leg-break on his second delivery of the match. He then took out Nurul Hasan, who tried to flick off a leg-break, but Shubman Gill moved swiftly to his right to take a sharp catch at short-leg.

In his next over, Kuldeep had two more scalps – spinning past the inside edge of Rahim to trap him plumb lbw on the front pad and cramping Taijul Islam for room with a googly, forcing him to chop on to his stumps.

“I was a bit nervous at the start. I was a bit lucky to the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back. After a couple of overs I started feeling good, I was mixing my deliveries and was getting good turn as well. Tried both the angles – over the wicket and round the wicket, and I was actually loving it,” added Kuldeep.

He went to explain that he had been working on using angles more to fetch more turn and bounce in his bowling. “I have been working on both the angles, over and around. I tried that when I played for India A a few months ago (against New Zealand A at home).”

“So bowling around the wicket was good. When you’re a wrist-spinner bowling with the Kookaburra ball, you’ll definitely get turn and bounce on such wickets.”

Asked about how the conditions were when he batted, Kuldeep said, “When I was batting, I thought that there was not much in it for the spinners. I didn’t face any discomfort while batting. I thought it’ll be good for batting.”

20221215-174003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v ZIM, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill’s 130 outshines Sikandar Raza’s...

    India will face many problems in WTC cricket final: de Grandhomme

    Vijay Haraze Trophy: Shaw’s 105 helps Mumbai to 7-wicket win vs...

    Legends League Cricket: India Capitals champions after Taylor, Johnson fireworks