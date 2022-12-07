India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that his bowlers need to work on their bowling in the middle as well as in the back-end overs after losing the series to Bangladesh through a five-wicket loss in the second ODI.

For the second time in as many matches, India’s bowlers allowed Bangladesh’s batting order to recover and get over the line. On Sunday, last-wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman took advantage of India’s sloppiness in the last six overs to give Bangladesh a win in the first ODI.

On Wednesday, the visitors’ squandered the advantage of reducing the hosts’ to 69/6 by allowing Mehidy to hit an unbeaten 83-ball century, and him stitching a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) in a stunning recovery for Bangladesh to make 271/6. India’s bowlers conceded 68 runs in the last five overs, while in the last 10 overs they leaked a whopping 102 runs.

“I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From 70 for 6 (69/6) to allowing them to 270-odd (271/7) was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back-end are hurting us (with the ball) – it hurt us in the first game as well. It’s something we need to work on,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit also felt that Indian bowlers need to learn how to break partnerships in 50-over cricket. “We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. But we need to learn how to break partnerships and that’s something that will hold you in good stead.”

“In one-day cricket, it’s all about partnerships like those guys did it. When you get 50, 70-run partnerships, you should make it 100-120 partnership. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances.”

Rohit was sent to the hospital for an X-ray after suffering a blow to his left thumb while fielding in the second over, when an attempt to take a catch at second slip of Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj, went awry.

The ball went to Rohit, who could not hold on to it as the ball dipped on him, despite trying to get both hands to it. The ball hit his thumb, and went off the field immediately for treatment, with Rajat Patidar coming in as a substitute fielder.

In India’s chase of 272, Rohit came out to bat at number nine and hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls, laced with three fours and five sixes, in a courageous effort to take his team to victory, which didn’t happen as Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve. Rohit remarked that his thumb isn’t in good condition, but conceded that too many injury concerns are not ideal.

“Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat. There are a few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

“Need to try and monitor them, because it’s important to understand this. Maybe they’re playing too much cricket. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 per cent. It’s something we have to sit down with our team at NCA and try and monitor their workload. Can’t afford to have half-fit players representing India.”

