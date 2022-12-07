India skipper Rohit Sharma has been sent to hospital for an X-ray after suffering a blow to his left thumb while fielding in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Rohit suffered the injury in the second over when he attempted to take a catch at second slip of Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj. Siraj pitched the length ball outside the off-stump and Haque hung his bat in the corridor without any footwork.

The ball went to Rohit, who could not hold on to it as the ball dipped on him, despite trying to get both hands to it. The ball hit his thumb, and he went off the field immediately for treatment, with Rajat Patidar coming in as a substitute fielder.

In his absence, vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has taken over the captaincy duties. Haque was dismissed on the very next ball, trapped plumb lbw by Siraj with the one that came back in sharply.

Later on, TV commentators said on air that Rohit had been sent to hospital for an x-ray, which was also confirmed by the BCCI in an official update posted on their Twitter account. “India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans.”

Earlier, the BCCI said fast bowler Kuldeep Sen, who was handed an international debut in the first ODI on Sunday, missed out on Wednesday’s match due to back stiffness and was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing eleven.

