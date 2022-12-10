Bangladesh skipper Litton Das was in praise of the scintillating batting efforts of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli which helped India to a crushing 227-run victory in the third match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on a sunny Saturday, saying the duo’s knocks cost them the game.

Kishan slammed the fastest double-century in the history of men’s ODI cricket, off just 126 balls, shattering the previous record of the fastest 200 in men’s ODIs, which was held by Chris Gayle, made his double-century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Eventually, he made a 131-ball 210, laced with 24 fours and ten sixes. He also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, through a 91-ball 113, also his 72nd international hundred.

The duo propelled India to 409/8 and then the bowlers took over to bowl out Bangladesh for just 182 in 34 overs, as the visitors earned a consolation 227-run, with the’hosts’ winning the series 2-1.

“Ishan and Virat batted really well, that cost us the game. Hats off to Ishan. We tried our best, but we didn’t find any solution. If the score would have been 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side, and we played good cricket for two games and will help our confidence,” said Das in the post-match presentation ceremony.

There was some cheer for Bangladesh as all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the Player of the Series award for making 141 runs with the bat, including unbeaten knocks of 38 and 100 in the first two matches. He also picked four wickets with the ball.

“This is the first time I’m getting Man of the Series (award) in ODIs. It’s (beating India) a start for our team. They are a good side in every format. We have a World Cup in front, and I hope we can get better. We have lots of senior guys talking to us. We gain confidence. We want to get better. I just keep thinking positively,” he said.

India and Bangladesh will now face off in a two-match Test series, starting from December 14 in Chattogram.

