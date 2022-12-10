SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan double hundred, Virat Kohli century propel India to 409/8

NewsWire
Ishan Kishan was absolutely superlative in smashing the fastest double hundred in history of men’s ODI cricket while Virat Kohli registered his 72nd international hundred to propel India to a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs in a record-breaking third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday.

On a sunny Saturday, with India aiming for a consolation win after losing ODI series to Bangladesh, Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters reach the 200-mark in men’s ODIs. Overall, he became the seventh batter in international cricket to hit a double ton in ODIS. By getting his double century in 126 balls, he also became the youngest batter to score a double-hundred in the format.

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name — the highest individual score by a batter in men’s ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of home. His 210 is also the third highest individual score by an Indian men’s batter in this format.

