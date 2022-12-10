India stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul was in absolute praise of Ishan Kishan’s record double-century in the third ODI against Bangladesh, saying the left-handed opener really grabbed his chance with both hands.

In a dead rubber, Kishan got to open the batting as skipper Rohit Sharma flew home to see a specialist after suffering a blow to his left thumb in the second ODI on Wednesday. He made the chance count by slamming the fastest double-century in the history of men’s ODI cricket, off just 126 balls, to lead India to a crushing 227-run win at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on a sunny Saturday.

Kishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred through a 91-ball 113. The mammoth stand between Kishan and Kohli is India’s third-highest partnership in men’s ODIs, and the seventh-highest ever in the format.

“This was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up for us, brilliant from both. The scores don’t suggest that the way he started off. The way Kishan started, he was looking aggressive from ball one.”

“He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly. Getting a double hundred in ODIs isn’t done often. Virat also used his experience and guided him,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With his 131-ball 210, laced with 24 fours and ten sixes, Kishan shattered the previous record of the fastest 200 in men’s ODIs, which was held by West Indies’ big-hitting opener Chris Gayle, made his double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Kishan, 24, also became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODIs after Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar as well as the seventh men’s batter overall to achieve the feat, alongside Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. He’s also the youngest to hit a double hu’dred in men’s ODI cricket.

Rahul added that with Kishan and Kohli going hard, the bowlers also had to step up in the same vein. Chasing 410, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and folded for 182 in 34 overs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3-30 as all six bowlers’ had at least a wicket against their name.

“You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets. There was not much help (from the pitch). We took some brave chances. Batters were really brave, and we decided to do the same with the ball.”

India’s next assignment on the tour of Bangladesh is a two-match Test series, starting on December 14 at the venue for Saturday’s third ODI. The two Tests come under the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. “Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still trying to get better. Unfortunately, the results didn’t go our way in the first two games.”

“We would want to take the confidence into the Test series. There are a few injury concerns, but that gives the opportunity to guys. We’ll try and carry this confidence and momentum into the Tests,” concluded Rahul.

