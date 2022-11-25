SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Was very important to get timing right with power, says Washington Sundar

NewsWire
0
0

India’s off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar stated it was very important for him to get his timing right along with the power in shots to get runs with the bat in the lower-order.

On Friday in the ODI series opener against New Zealand at Eden Park, Sundar came out firing on all cylinders to apply finishing touches for India with an unbeaten blitz of 37 off 16 balls, smacking three fours and as many sixes to take India to 307/6 as 96 runs came off the last 10 overs for the visitors.

“It’s very important for me to get my timing right with the power as well. That was something I’ve worked on and I’m very happy today,” said Sundar in a chat with broadcasters.

Washington brought out some crisp strokeplay and even scooped off the fast bowlers in his jaw-dropping cameo which could prove to be game-changing. “All the work that I’ve put in I think has really worked today. It was great to get some runs, especially at that strike rate. I feel very happy,” he added.

Asked if he had planned on leading an onslaught on the bowlers in the death overs, Sundar commented, “There are some programs that need to be done before the bowler starts his run-up.

“But I must let my instincts go through and not really be too programmed even after bowlers run up. I just sort of planned myself, waited for the ball, saw the ball properly, and let my instincts get through.”

In India’s innings, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck 72 and 50 respectively in their fourth hundred-plus stand as an opening pair this year to propel India to a challenging total.

20221125-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Smriti shares ‘Player of the Match’ award with...

    Took some time to comprehen because it was so unexpected: Archer...

    Suryakumar Yadav within striking distance of becoming world No. 1 T20I...

    2022 Women WC: Haynes, Lanning outshine Sciver as Australia beat England...