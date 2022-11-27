SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: Rain has the final say as stop-start match abandoned in Hamilton

NewsWire
0
0

Rain had the final say as a spot-start second ODI between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. There were some predictions of rain threatening to disrupt the proceedings, but it washed off the match.

Before rain eventually prevailed, 12.5 overs of play was possible as India were pushed into batting first by New Zealand, who won the toss for the second time in as many matches of this series.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav entertained the crowd with some scintillating stroke-play on a pitch which was aiding fast bowlers. Suryakumar hit three glorious sixes in his unbeaten 25-ball 34, while Gill was crisp in his timing and placement of shots to be 45 not out off 42 deliveries.

For New Zealand, pacer Matt Henry took out captain Shikhar Dhawan for just three just after the match was reduced to 29 overs a side affair due to a lengthy rain interruption. The washout means India cannot win the series now and their best chance now is to square the ODI series in the final match of the tour at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

20221127-125403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warner’s shoes would prove the most difficult to fill: Ex-teammate Rogers

    Vijay Hazare 2021-22: Himachal, Tamil Nadu enter semis

    Shafali Verma back on top in latest ICC T20 rankings for...

    Cannot look too far ahead after string of losses, concedes CSK...