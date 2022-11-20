Young New Zealand opener Finn Allen feels the prospect of going up against India in the ongoing white-ball series is pretty exciting for him and his team. Allen’s sparking show and his ability to clear boundaries has meant New Zealand have preferred to stick with him ahead of veteran opener Martin Guptill.

“It is massive. We did not get to play them in the (T20) World Cup and it is pretty exciting to go up against them in the home series. Unfortunately, there was no play at Wellington, and hopefully we are getting some action here. It is going to be an exciting series with a sold-out crowd at the Mount coming in as well,” said Allen in a pre-match video provided by Prime Video.

Allen showed his big-hitting prowess when he hit a blistering 43 against Australia in Men’s T20 World Cup in Sydney. He added that getting the necessary role clarity has been beneficial in him firing for New Zealand in white-ball formats.

“One of the things I have enjoyed a lot coming into the group, the clarity of role that has been given time. It makes it easy for me to go out there and bat with the same mindset. I just want to keep playing the same brand of cricket, and in the same way as I have been batting.”

Allen, 23, feels fortunate to be a part of New Zealand side where everyone has been warm towards him since his international debut in March 2021. “Actually, it was a pretty easy environment to come in (the national side). The coaching staff and the players, all were very welcoming. It does not feel that I have already played 31 games for New Zealand. It has all happened so quickly, and it is a great group to be part of.”

Indian players in the current squad for tour of New Zealand aren’t stranger for Allen, who spent IPL 2021 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). “I know a few of them from the RCB days. Like (Mohammad) Siraj bowling, and Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal in my first year there.

“They have also got some quality guys in there, who can swing it both ways and turning it both ways as well. So, it is going to be a challenging one for us and we certainly need to get up and ready to go from ball one.”

Earlier, while responding to a question from IANS in a pre-series press conference organised by Prime Video, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had heaped praise on Allen and wished for him to continue his rise in international cricket.

“Finn’s a very exciting talent, it’s been great to see him in the side and expressing himself. You mentioned that Australian game (New Zealand’s T20 World Cup opener in Sydney) where he made an amazing contribution, and it went a long way in us getting ahead of the game. That’s a real strength of his, it’s natural for him in terms of how he plays.”

“Being so young as well, you see so much potential and talent and getting more cricket under his belt is only going to be more helpful to nurturing that and continuing his upward trend as a player. He’s looking forward to this series as well. He certainly goes out with the intention of playing very aggressively and playing his game, has a lot of conviction in how he wants to go about it. It’s been great to see and am sure that will continue.”

