IND v SA, 1st ODI: Miller, Klaasen slam unbeaten fifties, power South Africa to 249/4

David Miller and Heinrich Klassen slammed unbeaten fifties to power South Africa to 249/4 against India in a rain-hit first ODI which has been reduced to 40-over per side at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Pushed into batting first, South Africa were troubled by the movement for the Indian pacers caused by moisture of the pitch due to rain causing delay in proceedings for nearly two hours.

At 110/4 in 22.2 overs, South Africa were staring at a low total when Miller (75 not out off 63 balls) and Klassen (74 not out off 65 balls) shared a rollicking stand of 139 runs off 106 balls and took the attack to the Indian bowlers to bring the Proteas back in the match.

Brief Scores: South Africa 249/4 in 40 overs (David Miller 75 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, Shardul Thakur 2/35, Kuldeep Yadav 1/39) against India

