After missing out on the T20I series against Australia to undergo conditioning-related work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is back in the playing eleven for the first T20I against South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep’s return will bolster the Indian team, who have had concerns in the bowling department, especially leaking runs in the death overs phase. Speaking to the broadcasters ahead of the start of the match, Arshdeep stated that he’s ready to bowl in any phase for the team.

“We as players need to be adaptable and be ready for any demands from the team, the same motivation remains with me, I am ready to bowl wherever the team needs me,” said the young left-arm pacer.

Arshdeep, who has picked 14 wickets in 11 T20Is, averaging 20.14 and at an economy rate of 7.38, has been impressive with his ability to land yorkers at will and show calmness in pressure situations of the death overs.

He credited the Indian team management for giving him needed role clarity as a bowler. “There needs to be clarity in your role, the captain and management have given me that and I practice accordingly. If you have match kinda situations in practice and are able to execute your plans then you’d do well in the game.”

Arshdeep, 23, has also made the cut for the Indian squad going to Men’s T20 World Cup next month in Australia. “The feeling is good and everyone is happy at home. As a youngster you prepare to play for your country and the World Cup is the biggest stage, so getting that opportunity I am very happy.”

Earlier, addressing a press conference on the eve of the match, India batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on Arshdeep’s performances in international cricket till now. “At this level, we are not really telling them anything. Arsh (Arshdeep) has been doing pretty well in IPL in the last 2-3 years and he has done well bowling in the death overs. We just support them to follow their plans, and strengths and they know where to bowl to each batter. They have their own plans, their own way of bowling to batters.”

20220928-192402