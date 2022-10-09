SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Shahbaz makes debut as Maharaj-led South Africa win toss, elect to bat first against India

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been handed an ODI debut as Keshav Maharaj-led South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second match at JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Maharaj said regular captain Temba Bavuma and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi were feeling unwell since waking up in the morning and will be replaced by left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin and right-handed batter Reeza Hendricks in the playing eleven. Apart from the duo, tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje comes in for Lungi Ngidi for Sunday’s match.

“We are gonna have a bat, looks like a good wicket. Hopefully we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfront and play it from there,” said Maharaj.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan said Shahbaz, who has been a consistent performer for Bengal and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two years, has been given his international debut, replacing leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

He added that off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar comes into the playing eleven as well with Ruturaj Gaikwad making way. Washington will be playing in his first ODI since featuring in the three-match home series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad in February this year.

On Saturday, he was given a call-up to the ODI squad as a replacement for injured pace all-rounder Deepak Chahar. “We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that,” stated Dhawan.

India are 1-0 behind in the three-match series and need to win Sunday’s match to set up a series decider in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

