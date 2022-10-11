SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep leads stunning bowlers’ show as India skittle out South Africa for just 99

Kuldeep Yadav led a stunning bowlers’ show with his four wickets as India bowled out South Africa for just 99 in 27.1 overs in the ODI series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to bowl first after 30 minutes of delay caused by wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep (4/18), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Washington Sundar (2/15) taking eight South African wickets to consign the visitors’ to their lowest ODI score against the hosts’. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at this venue.

With moisture on the pitch, India pulled off a surprise by getting Washington to open the bowling. The move turned out to be successful in the third over when Washington, bowling from around the wicket, got an outside the off-stump delivery to grip and bounce, forcing Quinton de Kock to cut hard at it and give a simple catch to short third man.

Janneman Malan got going with a creamy cover drive for four off Mohammed Siraj. In his next over, Malan danced down the pitch by nailing the pull on a harmless short ball through square leg for another four. He increased the level of his glorious shots by leaning into the drive through extra cover off Siraj for his third four of the day.

But on the very next ball, Malan tried to pull another quick short ball by Siraj from off-stump, but top-edged straight to deep square-leg. On the last ball of power-play, a struggling Reeza Hendricks tried to fend a bouncer from Siraj, but was caught by short third man on his second attempt, leaving South Africa at 26/3 at the end of power-play.

Post power-play, India’s bowlers kept an almighty tight leash on South Africa’ batters, which resulting in Aiden Markram being drawn forward to drive a flighted ball from Ahmed. But the ball dipped and Markram could only send a thin edge behind to Sanju Samson.

More trouble came for South Africa as David Miller was bowled through the gate by a quicker delivery from Washington coming from around the wicket in the 19th over. In the next over, Kuldeep struck by cramping Andile Phehlukwayo for room with his googly turning in and took the inner edge to hit the stumps.

Heinrich Klaasen was waging a lone battle for South Africa, starting by scooping Ahmed over fine leg and then pulling off backfoot through mid-wicket for a brace of fours. When Washington dropped short outside the off-stump, Klaasen was quick to cut through cover for four more.

After cutting Ahmed past backward point for his fourth four, Klaasen tried to create room for another cut. But Ahmed knocked him over by getting the ball to grip, bounce and turn a little to crash into the stumps.

Kuldeep took over to trap Bjorn Fortuin lbw and rattle Anrich Nortje’s off-stump on back-to-back deliveries in a maiden 26th over. Fittingly, he ended South Africa’s misery as Marco Jansen slog-swept straight to deep backward square leg.

Brief Scores: South Africa 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klassen 34, Janneman Malan 15; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18, Washington Sundar 2/15)

20221011-163604

