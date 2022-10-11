SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence, says Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was among the few players who had his reputation in ODI cricket enhanced from the 2-1 series win over South Africa. In the three-match series, Siraj picked five wickets, including two in Tuesday’s comprehensive seven-wicket victory in New Delhi, in the series decider where South Africa were bowled out for just 99, to be adjudged Player of the Series.

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award,” said Siraj in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shubman Gill, whose stroke-filled 49 made short work of India’s chase of 100, admitted to being disappointed over being trapped lbw when India were just couple of runs away from completing the chase. But Gill, who made 80 runs in three innings, was pleased with India’s bounce-back ability after losing first ODI in Lucknow by nine runs.

“Quite disappointed by the way I got out. But all learnings from the series – the way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us. There were a lot of young players including myself.”

