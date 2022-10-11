SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was pleased with the superb show by his bowlers in the comprehensive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the ODI series decider at the at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Dhawan’s decision to bowl first on a pitch with moisture after 30 minutes of delay caused by wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep Yadav (4/18), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Washington Sundar (2/15) spinning a vicious web to bowl out South Africa for just 99 in 27.1 overs.

With Mohammad Siraj picking 2/17 as well, South Africa were consigned to their lowest ODI score against India. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at this venue as the visitors’ lost their last six wickets for 33 runs to set the base for a come-from-behind series win.

“I am proud of the boys, the way they played. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process.”

“I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today,” said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stand-in South Africa captain David Miller was disappointed with his side being completely outplayed by India in New Delhi. The loss also deepens the pressure on South Africa to win their remaining five matches to get a slim chance for a direct qualification to the ODI World Cup in India next year.

