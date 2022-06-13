After scoring a massive 211 runs in the opening T20I in New Delhi, which went in gain, India wasn’t able to replicate the ultra-attacking template in the second T20I at Cuttack as the pitch was two-paced, and despite trying their level best to attack, they ended up at 148/6, which wasn’t enough to avoid a four-wicket loss.

After being 2-0 behind in the five-match series against South Africa, batter Shreyas Iyer insisted that India’s plan of attacking with the bat throughout the innings will not be shelved, especially in a Men’s T20 World Cup year, to be held in Australia in October-November this year.

“We have made this plan that we will keep going no matter what happens. Even if we keep losing wickets, it’s our gameplan and in the future too, we will go in with the same mindset. We will back ourselves and back our instincts,” said Iyer to reporters after the match ended.

Asked whether there would be a change in India’s batting plan later in the series, Iyer remarked, “Our main aim is obviously the World Cup, so we have to see to it that we plan towards it. So we have that sort of mindset where we are completely free and not thinking about anything else. These are the actual games where we can practice what we were lacking in the past.”

“That’s what we keep discussing in the team meeting as well. No matter what happens, whatever plans we discuss in the team meeting, we have to execute those. Even if we fail, we will learn from that and grow as a player and grow as a team. So that’s more important till we reach Australia.”

Iyer, who top-scored with a 35-ball 40 at Cuttack, revealed that India are looking at using Dinesh Karthik as a specialist batter in the last five overs.

In India’s innings, all-rounder Axar Patel walked ahead of Karthik and made just ten off 11 balls. Karthik too struggled with the bat, being at nine off 16 before hitting boundaries in the last two overs to remain unbeaten on 30 off 21 balls.

“It’s definitely something we have strategised earlier as well. We had seven overs left and Axar Patel is someone who can take singles, who can keep rotating the strike. And we didn’t require someone to come in and start hitting from ball one at that point of time.

“Even DK (Karthik) can do that obviously but DK has been a really good asset for us after 15 overs where he can come and straightaway slog the ball. Even he found it difficult to start well today. Obviously, the wicket played a huge role in today’s game, but we will be using this strategy in the next games as well,” concluded Iyer.

20220613-143602