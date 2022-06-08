The designated time of India’s press conference was pushed back by more than 90 minutes. The real reason behind it came through a BCCI release which said that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was elevated to captaincy for the series against South Africa as appointed captain KL Rahul was out due to right groin injury.

As Pant made his way through to address his first press conference on the eve of his now India captaincy debut at his home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 24-year-old was happy on being made the captain and acknowledged the not-so-ideal situation the leadership duties came to him.

“It’s a very good feeling. Hasn’t come under very good circumstances. At the same time, I am feeling happy. I would like to thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make most of it,” said Pant to reporters.

