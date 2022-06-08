SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND v SA: Won’t be expecting anything easy, says SA skipper Bavuma

NewsWire
0
0

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma insisted that his team is not expecting things to be easy ahead of the start of five-match T20I series against India on Thursday.

This is the third time South Africa will play a bilateral T20I series against India after October 2015 (won 2-0 by the Proteas) and September 2019 (drawn 1-1). Earlier this year, South Africa won Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-0 in their backyard.

“It’s obviously is an exciting series that is lined up for both India and South Africa. We were able to get the better of the Indian side a couple of months ago. But I think there are different looking guys. There are fresher, newer faces, guys who have a point to prove an stake a claim for their places in the Indian team.”

“They won’t be short of any motivation within the team and so, from our side as a team, we won’t be expecting anything easy and are not thinking that everything happened the same way as it was in South Africa back home. We know we have to play good cricket and have to prepare well, which I think we have done. It’s an exciting series lined up for everyone,” said Bavuma in the press conference on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

20220608-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ben Stokes hopes England career ups and downs help him in...

    Zimbabwe defend 13 runs in final over to beat Scotland

    Moeen’s all-round display helps England level T20I series against West Indies

    2nd T20I: India win toss, choose to bowl