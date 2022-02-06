IND v WI: It’s definitely important to pick wickets in the middle overs, says Sundar

India all-rounder Washington Sundar said picking up wickets in the middle overs is ‘definitely important’ if a team has to win an ODI. He also emphasised on the execution of the plans to take wickets in the middle overs.

In Sunday’s match, off-spinner Sundar and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc as West Indies lost seven wickets in the middle overs, setting the base for a six-wicket win for the hosts’ to be 1-0 up in the three-match series.

“It’s definitely important to pick wickets in the middle overs. That would actually open up the lower-order before 35-40 overs, which gives the bowling team a very good position. Bowling with Yuzi (Chahal), to be able to bowl in partnerships, it’s very important to understand what the other bowler is also trying to do. If he is going for wickets, it’s important to keep things tight,” said Sundar in the virtual press conference.

“That kind of understanding and awareness is what we always have. The management and Rohit bhaiya as the captain always make sure we are in good stead in terms of awareness and understanding. We are aware and we exactly know what to do in that situation. Execution is what matters,” added Sundar, who picked 3/30 in nine overs.

Sundar was making a re-entry into the Indian colours after a finger injury and then Covid-19 kept him out of the side since August 2021. That period on the sidelines taught him the importance of focusing on the controllables.

“There were a lot of challenges but I just wanted to do what I could do to improve myself as a cricketer. That’s all that’s in my control and I was only focussing on that. Yes, there’ll always be challenges, that’s something that I have realised especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at the aspects that I want to and keep improving myself. I have tried to focus on it.”

The 22-year-old signed off by saying his focus is now on performing well and making the cut for 20-over and ‘Men’s 50-over World Cups’.

“It was very disappointing to have lost out on a chance to play the World Cup. But yes, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus.”

“More than anything, I have always wanted to be in the present and keep getting better as a cricketer. If I do that, there would be a lot of opportunities and also the fact that I would be able to perform a lot better. I have loved to stay in the present and enjoy the game.”

20220206-215803