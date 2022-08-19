SPORTSCRICKET

IND v ZIM: Was waiting for a long time to come back, play for India again, says Deepak Chahar

NewsWire
0
0

Thursday saw pacer Deepak Chahar make his first international match in almost seven months memorable by picking 3-27 in seven uninterrupted overs to set the base for India’s 10-wicket thrashing of Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club.

After the match, where he was adjudged as “Player of the Match” Chahar was understandably pleased over bouncing back to play for India again. He even corrected his team-mate, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, over the time he spent on the sidelines since tearing his left quadriceps in February during the T20I series against the West Indies.

“It’s been 6 and a half months, not two months. When you are out for such a long time, you are always eager to make a comeback into the Indian team. It was a tough phase and time. But the good thing is that it keeps changing. I was waiting for a long time to come back and play for India again,” said Chahar in a video posted by the BCCI on their social media accounts.

Getting back to new ball duties, Chahar took his time to find his groove and rhythm before becoming comfortable and taking out the opening pair as well as Wesley Madhevere. “It feels so good. The landing area was hard and my spikes were not gripping. I started to land properly only when the area got rough. And luckily I got a wicket, which took the pressure off,” added Chahar.

The video had a moment of laughter when Axar said to Chahar, “You keep making strong comebacks.” In reply, Chahar said, “You keep taking the interview.” Jokingly, Axar, who had referred to Chahar as India’s own AB de Villiers, responded by saying: “No, no! What will (Yuzvendra) Chahal bhai do (Chahal TV bhi to chalana hai).”

20220819-155202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Healy’s quick-fire 72, King’s incisive bowling help Australia...

    Need to put Windies loss behind us and concentrate on India...

    Fourth Test: England openers add unbeaten 77 in chase of 368...

    Kapil only said ‘don’t give up easily’, and we did our...