INDIASPORTS

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Kohli becomes fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home

NewsWire
0
0

Virat Kohli struck a fluent half-century on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia, his first fifty in almost 14 months and in the process became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home.

Former India captain Kohli overcame a nervous start before tea to get his first fifty in the longest format of the game since the Cape Town Test in January 2022. His 59 not out along with Shubman Gill (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 42 helped India reach 289/3 in 99 overs and put the hosts in a strong position on Saturday.

By scoring his first fifty in more than a year, Kohli joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to score 4000 or more runs at home.

Kohli reached the mark of 4000 runs in his 50th Test at home.

Tendulkar leads the list with 7216 runs in 94 Tests, with Rahul Dravid (5598 in 70), Sunil Gavaskar (5067 in 65) and Sehwag (4656 in 52 Tests) following in that order in the list of players to score the most runs at home.

At stumps on Day 3, Kohli was batting on 59 not out with Ravindra Jadeja 16 not out. This was the first time he scored past 40 runs in the ongoing series against Australia.

20230311-185605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar CM likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti

    KTR hits back at BJP for calling KCR a ‘traitor’

    Minor kills mother for not giving money to buy new clothes

    3 tourists stranded in Gulmarg rescued by police