SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ind vs Aus: Dismissing Smith, Labuschagne early is big plus for India: Sunil Gavaskar

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that India has made its task easier by dismissing the top two Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch.

Australia looked much in control for the majority of the session with a 50-run open partnership but the momentum changed with the wickets of two best players of spin — Labuschagne (18) and Smith (0). The duo was sent packing for cheap by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 23rd over.

“To have Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, two top batters for Australia back in the pavilion makes India’s task that much easier. They looked the best in Nagpur in the first innings, both of them knew how to play and what to play. To get these two out very quickly has been a big plus,” Gavaskar told the broadcaster.

Khawaja has been positive in the innings, taking the attack back to the bowlers and moments before the lunch break, he brought up a fifty in 71 deliveries. While David Warner once again failed to impress with the bat as he departed after scoring 44-ball 15.

“Usman Khawaja on the other hand has been batting very very smartly. He has used the reverse sweep to good effect and has played the orthodox sweep when required. But most importantly he has been positive, he has been top class and he has been batting quite well,” Gavaskar said.

“I think with Warner what has happened is that there is a loss of confidence. When you are getting to a certain age and you don’t get those runs, you start to doubt yourself. When you get to the mid-30s and the runs are not coming and you keep losing your wicket. When those kinds of thoughts is there in your mind, you are not focused on the ball,” he added.

20230217-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rain wipes out third West Indies-Pak T20I; visitors lead series 1-0

    Russell, Chakravarthy shine for Kolkata as Bangalore all out for...

    Gleeson can push for a place in England’s T20 World Cup...

    New Zealand makes wholesale changes in latest list of contracted women...