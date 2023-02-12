INDIASPORTS

Ind vs Aus: Jaydev Unadkat released from 2nd Test squad, to play Ranji Trophy final

NewsWire
0
0

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was on Sunday released from India’s squad for the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in order to allow him to join the Saurashtra team for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final.

As per a media release from BCCI, the All-India Senior Selection Committee took the decision to release Unadkat in consultation with the Indian team management.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the media release said.

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” it added.

The 31-year old pacer made his Test return during India’s tour of Bangladesh last year and was picked in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia. The BCCI has not named any replacement for Unadkat in the squad, which has the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav in the pace attack.

India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after hammering Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

20230212-183804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Wife, lover kill husband, stages it as suicide

    BJP ignores RSS’ concerns on socio-economic disparity: Maha Congress

    5.4 mn Twitter users’ data leaked online, to grow even bigger

    Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut’s ED custody till August 8