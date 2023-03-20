After claiming a sensational fifer against India in the second ODI, fearsome Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has revealed that his plan to bowl full and hit the stumps in the Powerplay overs hasn’t changed for the last 13 years and it has served him so well.

Starc showed signs of his best while picking up the superb figures of 5/53 in a Player of the Match performance in Australia’s 10-wicket romp over India on Sunday and now has eight scalps in total from the opening two matches of the three-game series.

The pacer’s ability to strike during the Powerplay has been on show in India, with four of Starc’s wickets in the pivotal second match of the series coming during a blistering opening spell that put the hosts immediately on back foot after they were sent into bat first by stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith.

Starc’s prowess to swing the new ball and make inroads early in an innings is a trait that has helped the left-armer prosper throughout his international career and the 33-year-old said he won’t be changing the tactics that have helped him claim 219 ODI wickets for his country from just over 100 matches.

“My plan hasn’t changed for 13 years: bowl full, hit the stumps, try and swing it. That’s been my role for a long time, to try and get wickets up front in the Powerplay,” Starc said after the game.

“At times that means I’m probably more expensive, but I’m trying to bring in all modes of dismissal, so it’s certainly not a new game plan these last two games.

When you’ve got a powerhouse batting unit that India do have, if you can take wickets in the Powerplay it means we sort of control the game in some respects, which is what we did today,” he added.

The 33-year old Starc is already a veteran of two 50-over World Cup campaigns and the star quick is determined to add to his already imposing record and add a second title to the one he won at home in 2015 in the event that is scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

And with Australia scheduled to play just nine more ODI matches prior to the start of the World Cup, Starc is determined to claim an early mental edge by helping his side to a series triumph in India.

“We now move on to Chennai, where we’ve got a chance (in) the decider once we get past that game and then it’s probably more of a focus on the World Cup,” the pacer said.

“There’s parts of this series where the World Cup will be in the back of your mind, but I think predominantly for this group, we’ve still got a chance to win a one-day series in India, which is pretty special,” he added.

