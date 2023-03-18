SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IND vs AUS: Plan was simple to bowl in good areas on the pitch, says Shami

NewsWire
0
0

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is usually known to produce run-fests in white-ball cricket matches through its true bounce and short boundaries. But on Friday, during India-Australia first ODI, fast bowlers ruled, with Mohammed Shami leaving a big impact in getting the visitors’ out for a low total.

After being wicket-less in his first spell, Shami in his second spell picked three wickets in three overs while giving away only eight runs and it was a classy display of seam bowling in helpful conditions.

The pacer castled Josh Inglis and Cameron Green while forcing Marcus Stoinis to edge to slips in a spell which had the precision of bulls eye in archery.

“We had a simple plan. Like, we talk in team meetings about bowling in good areas and focusing on a good line and length. When we bowled our first spell, it was decently hot. After that, it got a little easy for us as the wind started to blow. The plan was simple to bowl in good areas on the pitch upfront,” said Shami to Mohammed Siraj, who also took a three-fer, in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Shami was quick to highlight how important recovery has become in putting out great performances like he did in Mumbai.

“After bowling close to 40 overs in the Ahmedabad Test, I needed one-two days of recovery. After I completed the full recovery, then I came in to play the match,” he said.

“Team management also accepted that full recovery was needed. We have played so many matches over the years that we are hugely confident in skills and abilities. But if we are able to recover properly, then we can put out great performances,” he added.

Shami further asked Siraj about his wicket-taking celebration, which is derived from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuuu celebration.

“My celebration is simple. I’m a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, so I try to follow him. When a batter is bowled I celebrate the wicket in that fashion, but if he is caught at fine leg or similar fielding position I don’t do it,” replied Siraj.

Veteran Shami then shared important advice to Siraj. “I want to give you some advice. It’s good that you are someone’s fan. But as a fast bowler you need to keep yourself away from such jumps.”

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

20230318-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kohli’s wicket gave me confidence: Brar

    1st Test, Day 1: Mathews’ ton puts Sri Lanka in strong...

    India Legends win 1st Road Safety World Series cricket title

    He didn’t think about the IPL: Ashwell Prince praises Jansen for...