India skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased with the “great” effort from all his batters to make an imposing 373 and set the base for 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

An opening stand of 143 between Shubman Gill, who made 70 off 60 and Rohit, who smashed 83 off 67 balls, put India into ascendancy early and set the tone for a big total.

Then Virat Kohli smacked his second consecutive and overall 45th ODI century, 113 off 87 balls, making the most out of two reprieves while hitting 12 fours and a six for India to make an improbable 373/7. In reply, Sri Lanka made 306/8, with captain Dasun Shanaka’s 88-ball 102 coming too late after opener Pathum Nissanka made 72 off 80 balls.

Young tearaway pacer Umran Malik picked figures of 3/57, while Mohammed Siraj scalped an impressive 2/30. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya had a wicket each as the hosts’ now have 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“We started off really well and to get that total was a great effort from all the batters. The platform was set to come out and play freely. I thought we could’ve bowled slightly better, but don’t want to be too critical of it although the dew was not so much. We bowled well as a unit and if you want to win games like this, everyone has to come to the party,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Though India ticked all boxes in the run-fest at Guwahati, they will be concerned with the inability to bowl out Sri Lanka after reducing them to 206/8 in 37.5 overs. Rohit also spoke on Mohammed Shami’s attempted run-out of Shanaka at the non-striker’s end in the final over when he was at 98.

“There are some areas we need to look at as a group and again it’s a team sport. No, I mean I had no idea Shami did that. Again, he’s batting on 98 and the way he batted was brilliant. Cannot get him out like that and wanted to get him out the way we wanted to get him out. Hats off to him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka admitted that he will have to bat up the order in ODIs after getting a valiant 102 not out while conceding his bowlers have to be better with the new ball.

“The start from India’s batters and our bowlers didn’t use the new ball well. Their bowlers used the swing very well,” he said.

“I think there was a plan, but the bowlers didn’t execute it. We need to stick to the stump line and use the slower balls. I think I’m doing the basics well. I think in ODIs, I’m not doing that well and in T20Is I might have to go up the order,” he added.

