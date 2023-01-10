Young tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik on Tuesday bowled a 156 kph delivery to better his own record and deliver the fastest ball for India in international cricket, during the first ODI against Sri Lanka, here.

The 23-year-old achieved the milestone in the 14th over of the Sri Lankan innings. He picked 3/57 in his eight overs and acted as the middle overs enforcer for India.

Recently, Umran had surpassed Jasprit Bumrah (153.6 kmph) to bowl the fastest delivery in international cricket by an Indian after clocking 155 kmph delivery in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has also bowled at a speed of 157 kmph in the IPL. He has been on the money off late controlling his line and length well apart from delivering balls at extreme pace.

“I have played 6 games, I just want to bowl well and in the right areas. The wicket was flat, I spoke with Siraj bhai, Shami bhai, the input was to make the most of my pace. I want to be as accurate as possible,” said Umran after India’s win.

Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI century and captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fifties powered India to a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first game and 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

