SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ind vs SL: Injured Sanju Samson ruled out of remainder of T20I series

NewsWire
0
0

Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here.

He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Samson, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

India play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

20230104-234403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why are questions being asked about Langer’s continuity as Australia coach:...

    Kohli gifts autographed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf; video goes viral

    Feel frustrated the scandal has been aired in public: Tim Paine’s...

    ANALYSIS: Lack of clarity, self-belief or technical flaw: Indian batters’ meek...