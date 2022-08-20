All-rounder Deepak Hooda on Saturday created a unique world record after Team India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the 2nd ODI here.

The win helped India in taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Interestingly, since Hooda’s international debut, India have won every match that he has played in, across formats and he proved to be the country’s lucky charm.

As per records, Hooda has now been part of 16 successive wins for India, which is the longest unbeaten streak for any player after debut. India have won seven ODIs and nine T20Is with Hooda in the team since he played his first international match in February this year.

Romania’s Satvik Nadigotla held the record of 15 matches won since his debut, while South African star David Miller and Romania’s Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since they played their first international match.

20220820-222803