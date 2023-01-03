A rousing reception was accorded to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as he reached here on Tuesday to preside over a mega ‘Jan Aabhar Rally’.

He was accompanied by co-incharge of Congress for the state unit, Tajinder Singh Bittu.

This was Sukhu’s first visit to Dharamsala after being sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 11.

“I heartily honour the massive mandate given by the people of Kangra in the Assembly elections and I assure, that special focus would be laid for the development of the district in all spheres,” he said, while interacting with the media and the masses who had gathered in numbers to have a glimpse of their leader and welcome him.

Pro-tem Speaker Chander Kumar, MLAs, district officers, people from different walks of life had lined up in thousands to welcome the Chief Minister en route from Police line to the Zorawar Stadium, Dharamsala, the venue of Jan Aabhar Rally.

20230103-172003