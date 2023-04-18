INDIA

Independent councillor Ashfaq arrested under NSA in MP's Khandwa

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested independent councillor Ashfaq Khan and his associate Umed Khan on charge of inciting communal violence in Khandwa. They have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

The police have also booked as many as 16 people for allegedly pelting stones and creating tension following the police action on an incident in which a mob thrashed a Muslim girl for sitting with her Hindu friend in a hotel in Khandwa on Sunday.

On the basis of a complaint of the girl, police had arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing her girl and her male friend on Sunday. Later on in the night, a mob shouting slogans barged into a local police station and accused the police of biased action.

In the meantime, mobs started pelting stones, due to which three persons were reported injured. The incident had prompted district administration to impose Section 144 in the tension as later some right wing groups had also staged a protest. Heavy police force has been deployed since then.

“Asfaq and his associate have been booked under NSA. It has been found that Ashfaq has a criminal history. Police have been directed to take strict action against all those involved in inciting violence in Khandwa. I have directed the police to find out the involvement of Ashfaq in other such incidents in the past. There is no room for violence in Madhya Pradesh and those who try to disturb peace and harmony will be punished,” Mishra said.

As per the police, in 2020, Ashfaq was booked under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). He was also booked under ST/SC act earlier. Besides these, in 2021, he was booked under various sections of IPC – 294, 323, 324, 147, 148, 452, and 506 in different cases.

Khandwa collector Satendra Shukla has appealed to the people living in the violence-hit area to avoid gathering outside and to maintain calm. He has also requested people not to believe any rumours. He said police personnel have been deployed at the area and the situation was under control.

