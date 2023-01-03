INDIALIFESTYLE

Independent pressure group to carry out fact-finding mission in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

‘Lawyers for Justice’, an independent pressure group, is set for a two-day visit to Kolkata on a fact-finding mission to conduct a survey of the instances of rights violations by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state administration.

The team is likely to reach Kolkata on Tuesday night and is scheduled to return on Thursday. As per the latest information available, the fact-finding team will be led by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy (Retd). The other members of the team will include former IPS officer Rajpal Singh, journalist Sanjeev Nayak, Om Prakash Vyas, Rosy Taba and Charu Wali Khanna, the last three being advocates.

They are scheduled to hold talks with different agitating candidates protesting against the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam, bloggers and YouTubers facing administrative wrath for their anti-ruling party campaigns, and if possible, some of the family members of the victims of post-poll violence that was witnessed in state after the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, state BJP sources said that the party has formed a special committee to help the fact-finding team.

Attempts are also on so that state BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, and leader of opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, can have a separate meeting with the members of the visiting team and hand them over a detailed list of the rights violations in the state.

20230103-211804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorists attack bus carrying CISF personnel in Jammu, officer killed

    ‘Centre committed to spread teachings of Buddha across world’

    Saumya Tandon urges fans to help late ‘Bhabiji’ star Deepesh Bhan’s...

    Delhi CM resorting to diversionary tactics, levelling false accusations: L-G