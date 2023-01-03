‘Lawyers for Justice’, an independent pressure group, is set for a two-day visit to Kolkata on a fact-finding mission to conduct a survey of the instances of rights violations by the ruling Trinamool Congress and the state administration.

The team is likely to reach Kolkata on Tuesday night and is scheduled to return on Thursday. As per the latest information available, the fact-finding team will be led by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy (Retd). The other members of the team will include former IPS officer Rajpal Singh, journalist Sanjeev Nayak, Om Prakash Vyas, Rosy Taba and Charu Wali Khanna, the last three being advocates.

They are scheduled to hold talks with different agitating candidates protesting against the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam, bloggers and YouTubers facing administrative wrath for their anti-ruling party campaigns, and if possible, some of the family members of the victims of post-poll violence that was witnessed in state after the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, state BJP sources said that the party has formed a special committee to help the fact-finding team.

Attempts are also on so that state BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, and leader of opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, can have a separate meeting with the members of the visiting team and hand them over a detailed list of the rights violations in the state.

