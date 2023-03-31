The combined index of eight core industries (ICI) increased by 6 per cent in February 2023 as against the year-ago period, as the production of fertilisers, coal, electricity, cement, steel, refinery products and natural gas increased during the period under review.

According to the data released by the Commerce Ministry, only the crude oil production declined by 4.9 per cent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 1.6 per cent during April to February period of 2022-23 over the corresponding period of last year.

ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries i.e. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. These comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

